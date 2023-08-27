Home

JNU DOP Programme Admission 2023-24: Document Verification to be Held on Aug 31; Complete Schedule Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU), the renowned Central University, is all set to begin the physical verification of students selected for diploma of proficiency (DOP) programme on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

JNU DOP Admission 2023-24: The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU), the renowned Central University, is all set to begin the physical verification of students selected for diploma of proficiency (DOP) programme on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The admission to Diploma of Proficiency (DOP) in Bhasha Indonesia, Hebrew, Mongolian, Uzbek and Pali will be based on merit as per the performance in Certificate of Proficiency in respective language. Part-time courses are designed to suit the professional requirements of those who require some knowledge of the language for their areas of specialisation and for professional work where ability to understand the language at elementary level would be an asset.

Diploma of Proficiency (DOP) in Bahasa Indonesia, Mongolian, Uzbek and Hebrew: It is a one year part-time course open to candidates who have completed the Certificate of Proficiency course in the concerned language. Every candidate is responsible for the eligibility and final selection will be done as per stipulated criteria for admission during physical verification of documents. Check important dates and other details here.

JNU DOP Programme Admission 2023-24: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the event Check important dates here Online Submission of Application Form 27th July to 10th August, 2023

(up to 11.50 PM of 10th August, 2023) Publication of Merit Lists for Admissions 21st August, 2023 (Tentative) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats 21st August, 2023 to 23rd August, 2023 (Tentative) Physical Verification of Admission/Registration of selected candidates 31st August, 2023 Deadline for Admission/Registration 15th September, 2023

Diploma of proficiency (DOP) programme: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Centre for Chinese and South East Asian Studies (CCSEAS) DOP-Bhasha Indonesia – BHAD (602): At least Senior School Certificate (10+2) or an examination recognized as equivalent thereto with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate and Certificate of Proficiency in the language concerned or an examination recognized as equivalent thereto. Candidates are advised to regularly check the JNU website i.e. www.jnu.ac.in for any notifications and updates.

