NTA JNU Admissions Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JNU entrance exam results of the PG courses at the official website, ntajnu.nic.in. Notably, for the first time, the NTA has held the entrance exam on behalf of JNU.

The exams held for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has two divisions namely JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB).

Here’s how to download your NTA JNU Admissions Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntajnu.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter all the credentials and click on the login.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results, download and take a printout of the same for future use.

The master’s level entrance exams including the MA, MSc and MCA courses were held from May 27 to May 30, 2019. In total, as many as 1,16,558 candidates had registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses, stated a report.