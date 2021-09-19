JNUEE 2021: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2021 from September 20(Monday). Candidates appearing for the entrance exams are advised to carry their admit cards along with a passport size photograph in the examination hall.Also Read - Students of This University Have Received Over 8500 Job Offers From 1400 Recruiters, Highest Salary Package at Rs 42 Lakh

The examinations will be held from September 20 to Sept 23. The exams shall be conducted via computer-based test mode, commonly known as CBT. The examination is designed to take place in two shifts; the first shift is likely to commence from 9:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm. The second shift will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JNUEE 2021: Guidelines for Examination Hall

Candidates should reach the examination centres at least two hours before the examination in order to complete the checking process.

The candidates should carefully check the exam centre’s location to avoid last-minute mistakes.

Late entries are not allowed or entertained in both shifts.

No electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobiles, and tablets are allowed during the examination.

Edible food packages or packets are prohibited during the exams. However, diabetic students are allowed to carry fruit inside the examination hall.

Items made from metals are prohibited inside the examination hall. The metal detectors keep a check on such items.

Bags, handbags, and purses are not allowed inside the examination hall.

The JNUEE examinations are conducted once a year. Candidates are requested to visit jnuexams.nta.ac.in. for the process of downloading their respective admit cards.