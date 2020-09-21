JNUEE 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2020) on Sunday. Also Read - NEET 2020: Here's The Expected Cut-Off For General & Reserved Category Students

The online examination, which will be MCQ based, will be conducted from October 5 to October 8 in two shifts — 9:00 AM-12 PM; 3PM to 6PM Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Date: NTA to Release Medical Entrance Test Scorecards Soon at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

The NTA has said that JNU aspirants can download their admit cards from its official website—- https://jnuexams.nta.nic.in/ from Monday, September 21, 2020. Also Read - UGC NET 2020 Postponed; Check New Exam Dates And Schedule Details Here

“The admit cards will be displayed on NTA websites on 21 September, 2020”, the conducting agency confirmed.

Here’s the full schedule:

A few days back, the conducting agency had issued a notification, announcing dates for the same, but soon the communique was withdrawn, owing to the UPSC examinations. Notably, UPSC prelims are scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020.

How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA – jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card JNUEE 2020” tab.

Step 3: Enter the application number and select your date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the captcha.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.