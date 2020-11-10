JNU Entrance Exam Result 2020: All those candidates who appeared for JNU entrance exam this year, can expect their results soon. The results will be declared by the National Test Agency (NTA) on its official website nta.ac.in. Also Read - JNU Entrance Exam 2020 Dates Announced by NTA, Tests to be Held in 2 Shifts; Full Schedule And Admit Card Details Here

Meanwhile, the varsity has removed the marks updation link from its official site jnuee.jnu ac.in, following which speculations are rife that the scorecards could be released anytime. Also Read - JNUET 2020: NTA to Announce New Dates For JNU Entrance Test Soon

A few weeks ago, NTA had released the JNUEE 2020 final answer key of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance exam at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Follow These Steps to Download JNU entrance exam result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website NTA- nta.ac.in

Step 2: Tap on ‘Search by Application Number’ or ‘Search by Registration Number’

Step 3: Select the ‘Programme of Study’ from the drop-down menu provided

Step 4: Choose the ‘field of study’.

Step 5: Enter the Application and/or Registration Number.

Step 6: Click on ‘Search’.

Step7: JNU entrance exam result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download it for future reference.