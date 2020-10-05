New Delhi: The entrance test for admissions to 101 streams in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi will begin from Monday. National Testing Agency (NTA), which is orgaising the exams, will be conducting the computer-based test from October 5-8 daily in two shifts. Also Read - JNUET 2020: NTA to Announce New Dates For JNU Entrance Test Soon

The examination will be conducted at 358 centres in 121 cities across the country for which 2,34,048 candidates have registered. Of them, 56, 393 will be taking the test on the first day, 72, 455 on the second, 38, 810 on the third and 66, 390 on the last day.

A control room has been opened with two national coordinators, 121 city coordinators and 80 observers for the exams and their orientation process has been started, NTA said in a statement. It has also conducted a third-party audit of the examination centres and installed live CCTV surveillance to curb malpractices, it said.

“NTA is also making arrangements for live viewing at remote remote location and recording CCTVs systems of all the centres at the control room. A total of 5,800 cameras per shift have been installed. To deter candidates from cheating using mobile networks, 1,600 jammers per shift have been put in place at all the centres,” said the organisation.