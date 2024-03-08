Home

JNU Issues Advisory After Alleged Public Nudity By Unidentified Individual

JNU Latest News: The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU), the central university has issued an advisory asking students to remain vigilant following an unidentified individual who had allegedly indulged in a public nudity act on campus on Thursday. As per a PTI report, an alleged incident of sexual harassment occurred near the local bus stop adjacent to JNU’s administration block where an unidentified man was caught inappropriately touching himself while staring at women.

Condemning the incident, Jawaharlal Nehru University said, “It has come to the notice of JNU security branch that an unidentified individual was found to be indulged in a public nudity act. We strongly condemn this offensive act.””The JNU Security wants to assure all the stakeholders on campus that it has zero tolerance towards any such offensive act. As soon as it was brought to our notice, the security has initiated immediate steps to identify the culprit,” the advisory further read.

The administration is working closely with the police, it further added. The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) also advised students to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individual to the security branch on +918287851942, +91-11-26742878/26704752.

