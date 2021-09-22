New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday decided phase 3 and 4 reopenings of the campus from 23rd September and 27th September respectively. “In continuation to the Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi Disaster Management Authority Order regarding the re-opening of educational institutes with maximum 50% of the seating capacity subject to strict compliance of SOPs notified by DDMA. The University has decided phase-3&4 reopening of the campus,” the order reads.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Govt Orders Closure of All Schools Till September 25 | Details Inside

Phase-03 of Reopening of JNU from 23rd September 2021 :

All Third Year Ph.D research’scholars (both hostellers and day-scholars) are allowed to enter into the campus. Buses will be allowed to enter into the campus following the COVID-19 protocol. In order to avoid overcrowding, it has been decided to decentralize the process of issuance of ID card from the Security Office. The students ID cards will be issued at the School/ Special Centre level.

Phase-04 of Reopening of JNU from 27 September, 2021 :

All M.Sc. Final Year, B.Tech Fourth Year & MBA Final Years scholars (both hostellers and day-scholars) will be allowed to enter into the campus.

"Any person found violating the aforesaid instructions, shall be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws," the authorities said.