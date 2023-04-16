Home

Wear Masks, Maintain Social Distancing; JNU Issues COVID-19 Advisory For Students, Campus Residents

JNU Covid-19 Advisory For Students: Employees and their family members, and students who test positive or are under home isolation/quarantine, must inform to the Security branch.

JNU Covid-19 Advisory For Students: In view of the surge in the active case of COVID-19, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released guidelines for the well-being and safety of the students, staff, and campus residents. Wearing of face masks, maintaining personal hygiene, and washing and sanitising hands have been made mandatory on the premises. Employees and their family members, and students who test positive or are under home isolation/quarantine, must inform to the Security branch.

“The Security Branch of the University is instructed to adequately inform and sensitize the filed functionaries about these advisories. The Chief Medical Officer, Health Centre, Chief Security Officer, Security Branch are also requested to inform the reported COVID-19 cases to the Administration,” JNU in the issued advisory said.

In addition, the JNU has provided some emergency contact numbers. The phone numbers are 011-26741636, 011-26704766, and 011-26704700 (9 p.m. to 8 a.m.). Students can call 9971728866 or 9971728877 for ambulance service.

