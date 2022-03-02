JNU MBA Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday extended the last date of submitting the online applications for the MBA programmes till March 10, 2022. The official notification read, “All prospective applicants are hereby informed that last date for submission of online application for admission to MBA programme in Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship has been further extended from 28.02.2022 to 10.03.2022.”Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 202 Posts to End Soon, Apply Now at indianbank.in

Candidates who want to apply for the MBA program for the session 2022-24 through the official site of JNUEE on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. All applicants seeking admission in the JNU MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2021 conducted by IIMs.

Each applicant applying for admission in the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use CAT score for short-listing the applicants for GD and Pl for the MBA programme. Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category.

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Now, Click on the MBA Application Form 2022 available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, password, and captcha code.

After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.

Complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

After completing successful payment, the candidate can print their application form for future reference.

Save, Download and take a printout of the JNU MBA Application Process.

The eligibility for admission in MBA programme for Foreign National will be valid GMAT Score (minimum 500) and a Bachelor’s degree.