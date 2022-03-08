JNU MBA Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University will close down the application window for its MBA programmes on March 10, 2022. The official notification read, “All prospective applicants are hereby informed that last date for submission of online application for admission to MBA programme in Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship has been further extended from 28.02.2022 to 10.03.2022.”Also Read - PNB Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 6 Specialized Executive Posts; Apply at pnbindia.in

Interested candidates can apply for the MBA program(2022-2024 session) through the official website of JNUEE on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. All applicants seeking admission in the JNU MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2021 conducted by IIMs. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Assistant Posts Ends Today, Apply Now at rbi.org.in

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: How to Apply Online?

Step 1 : Go to the official website of jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

: Go to the official website of Step 2: Click on the MBA Application Form 2022 available on the homepage.

Click on the available on the homepage. Step 3 : New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Registration ” option.

: New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” ” option. Step 4: After the registration process is over, complete the application process.

After the registration process is over, complete the application process. Step 5: Save, Download the JNU MBA Application for future use.

Eligibility Criteria

Each applicant applying for admission in the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use CAT score for short-listing the applicants for GD and Pl for the MBA programme. Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category. Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Managerial Posts at fci.gov.in| Details Inside

The eligibility for admission in MBA programme for Foreign National will be valid GMAT Score (minimum 500) and a Bachelor’s degree.