JNU MBA Admissions 2024-26: Check Category-Wise Eligibility Criteria, Fee, Number of Seats, Registration Last Date

Jawaharlal Nehru University is offering admissions to the MBA program for the session 2024-26. Check details here.

JNU MBA Admissions 2024: Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME), Jawaharlal Nehru University is offering admissions to the MBA program for the session 2024-26. ABVSME began its journey in 2018, and in July 2019 the first batch of Masters of Business Administration (MBA) students joined the School. The teachers and the students have made their unique contribution to this first step of ABVSME, and the School’s foundation has been soundly built. The School is now ready to welcome its sixth batch of MBA. Candidates can fill up the MBA application form at https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in till February 28, 2024.

Academic Eligibility Criteria for admission in the MBA programme:

The candidates having the following qualifications are eligible to apply for admission to the “Master of Business Administration” (MBA) programme.

A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. The Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

For General category, OBC and EWS candidates, a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

For SC/ST/PWD condidates, a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

Candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination, and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results, can also apply. If selected, such candidates will be allowed to join as per the University Rules, only if she/he submits the documentary evidence of having qualified the eligibility requirements by certain date (to be decided by the University in due course).

Admission process

All applicants seeking admission in the MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2023 conducted by IIMs. Each applicant applying for admission in the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use CAT score for short-listing the applicants for GD and PI for the MBA programme. Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category. The final list of selected candidates will be based on aggregate of the following

Fee Structure for MBA (Tuition Fee): For Indian Students:

For general category students: Rs 12 Lakhs for the entire MBA full time Programme payable in 4 equal instalments

For OBC students: Rs 8 Lakhs for the entire MBA full time Programme payable in 4 equal instalments

For SC/ST/DA students: Rs 6 Lakhs for the entire MBA full time Programme payable in 4 equal instalments

Other charges as per University norms.

JNU MBA Admissions 2024: How to Fill Form?

Step 1: Fill the online application with personal details.

Step 2: Fill the online application with Qualification Details.

Step 3: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature. The image should be in jpg/jpeg format only. Size of photo image must be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Size of signature image must be between 4 kb to 30 kb. Size of the scanned copy of Category/PWD/EWS certificate, 10th Marksheet, 12th Marksheet and Graduation Marksheet (if not available then upload latest available marksheet) and CAT 2021/valid GMAT Score certificate should be 10 kb to 300 kb.

Step 4: Pay fee through online payment mode.

For more details, refer to the detailed prospectus shared on the official website.

