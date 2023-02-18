Want to Work at JNU? Check Job Profile, Pay Scale, Eligibility, How to Apply at recruitment.nta.nic.in
JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application form is till March 10, 2023.
JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University is hiring candidates for various non-teaching posts. Candidates will be recruited for a number of posts such as Assistant Registrar, Public Relation Officer, Junior Assistant, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application form is till March 10, 2023. A total of 388 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
Also Read:
- Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply For Chief Digital Officer, Other Posts at canarabank.com. Details Here
- #JusticeForDarshanSolanki: IIT Bombay Students Call For Nationwide Candle-March Tomorrow - Check Updates Here
- IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Job Opportunity For Graduates. Details Inside
JNU Non-Teaching Vacancy
Name of the Post And Number of Vacancy
- Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
- Assistant Registrar: 3 posts
- Public Relation Officer: 1 post
- Section Officer: 8 posts
- Senior Assistant: 8 posts
- Assistant: 3 posts
- Junior Assistant: 106 posts
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts
- Private Secretary: 1 post
- Personal Assistant: 6 posts
- Stenographer: 22 posts
- Research Officer: 2 posts
- Editor Publication: 2 posts
- Curator: 1 post
- Assistant Librarian: 1 post
- Professional Assistant: 1 post
- Semi Professional Assistant: 8 posts
- Cook: 19 posts
- Mess Helper: 49 posts
- Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
- Works Assistant: 16 posts
- Engineering Attendant: 22 posts
- Lift Operator: 3 posts
- Senior System Analyst: 1 post
- System Analyst: 2 posts
- Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts
- Computer Operator: 1 post
- Technical Assistant: 1 post
- Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post
- Junior Operator: 2 posts
- Statistical Assistant: 2 posts
- Technician A (USIC): 1 post
- Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post
- Cartographic Assistant: 1 post
- Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts
- Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts
- Staff Nurse: 1 post
- Sports Assistant: 1 post
- Junior Translator Officer: 1 post
JNU Non-Teaching Posts Job Notification PDF Direct Link
JNU Non-Teaching Jobs: Check Application Form
JNU Non-Teaching Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
|Name of the Post
|Check Educational Qualification Here
|Deputy Registrar
|Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. Five years of experience as Assistant Registrar or in equivalent post in the Pay Level 10 and above.
|Assistant Registrar
|Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. The appointment under direct recruitment shall be made through an All India open competition by conducting a written test and interview.
|Section Officer
|A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University.
|Senior Assistant
|Bachelor Degree from a recognized University / Institution.
|Junior Assistant
|A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/ University. English Typing @ 35 wpm OR Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm. Proficiency in Computer Operations.
|Stenographer
|A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University. Proficiency in Stenography in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 80wpm. Knowledge of Computer Applications.
|Semi Professional Assistant
|Master’s Degree in Library Science and Information Science from any recognised University/Institution
|Cook
|10th Class from a recognized Board.
ITI Trade certificate in Bakery and Confectionery (one year duration)
JNU Non-Teaching Salary
|Name of the Post
|Group/ Pay Level
|Deputy Registrar
|Group A Level-12
|Assistant Registrar
|Group A Level-10
|Public Relation Officer
|Group A Level-10
|Section Officer
|Group B Level-7
|Senior Assistant
|Group B Level-6
|Assistant
|Group C Level-4
|Junior Assistant
|Group C Level-2
|Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
|Group C Level-1
How to Apply For JNU Non-Teaching Posts?
The Candidates are advised to apply through the portal at http://recruitment.nta.nic.in. For further information including Eligibility, Age Limit, Reservations, mode of recruitment, Scheme of Examination etc., detailed advertisement are also available at https://www.jnu.ac.in/career and http://recruitment.nta.nic.in.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.