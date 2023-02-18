Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Want to Work at JNU? Check Job Profile, Pay Scale, Eligibility, How to Apply at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Want to Work at JNU? Check Job Profile, Pay Scale, Eligibility, How to Apply at recruitment.nta.nic.in

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application form is till March 10, 2023.

Updated: February 19, 2023 12:01 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JNU Recruitment 2023, JNU non teaching staff recruitment, jnu jobs, jobs in teaching, Government Job in JNU, Sarkari Naukri in JNU,
Jawaharlal Nehru University is hiring candidates.

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University is hiring candidates for various non-teaching posts. Candidates will be recruited for a number of posts such as Assistant Registrar, Public Relation Officer, Junior Assistant, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application form is till March 10, 2023. A total of 388 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Also Read:

JNU Non-Teaching Vacancy

Name of the Post And Number of Vacancy

  • Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
  • Assistant Registrar: 3 posts
  • Public Relation Officer: 1 post
  • Section Officer: 8 posts
  • Senior Assistant: 8 posts
  • Assistant: 3 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 106 posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts
  • Private Secretary: 1 post
  • Personal Assistant: 6 posts
  • Stenographer: 22 posts
  • Research Officer: 2 posts
  • Editor Publication: 2 posts
  • Curator: 1 post
  • Assistant Librarian: 1 post
  • Professional Assistant: 1 post
  • Semi Professional Assistant: 8 posts
  • Cook: 19 posts
  • Mess Helper: 49 posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
  • Works Assistant: 16 posts
  • Engineering Attendant: 22 posts
  • Lift Operator: 3 posts
  • Senior System Analyst: 1 post
  • System Analyst: 2 posts
  • Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts
  • Computer Operator: 1 post
  • Technical Assistant: 1 post
  • Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post
  • Junior Operator: 2 posts
  • Statistical Assistant: 2 posts
  • Technician A (USIC): 1 post
  • Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post
  • Cartographic Assistant: 1 post
  • Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts
  • Staff Nurse: 1 post
  • Sports Assistant: 1 post
  • Junior Translator Officer: 1 post

JNU Non-Teaching Posts Job Notification PDF Direct Link

JNU Non-Teaching Jobs: Check Application Form

JNU Non-Teaching Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Name of the Post  Check Educational Qualification Here 
Deputy RegistrarMaster’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. Five years of experience as Assistant Registrar or in equivalent post in the Pay Level 10 and above.
Assistant RegistrarMaster’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. The appointment under direct recruitment shall be made through an All India open competition by conducting a written test and interview.
Section OfficerA Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University.
Senior AssistantBachelor Degree from a recognized University / Institution.
Junior AssistantA Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/ University. English Typing @ 35 wpm OR Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm. Proficiency in Computer Operations.
StenographerA Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University. Proficiency in Stenography in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 80wpm. Knowledge of Computer Applications.
Semi Professional AssistantMaster’s Degree in Library Science and Information Science from any recognised University/Institution
Cook10th Class from a recognized Board.
ITI Trade certificate in Bakery and Confectionery (one year duration)

JNU Non-Teaching Salary

Name of the Post Group/ Pay Level
Deputy RegistrarGroup A Level-12
Assistant RegistrarGroup A Level-10
Public Relation OfficerGroup A Level-10
Section OfficerGroup B Level-7
Senior AssistantGroup B Level-6
AssistantGroup C Level-4
Junior AssistantGroup C Level-2
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)Group C Level-1

How to Apply For JNU Non-Teaching Posts?

The Candidates are advised to apply through the portal at http://recruitment.nta.nic.in. For further information including Eligibility, Age Limit, Reservations, mode of recruitment, Scheme of Examination etc., detailed advertisement are also available at https://www.jnu.ac.in/career and http://recruitment.nta.nic.in.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 18, 2023 11:56 PM IST

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 12:01 AM IST

More Stories