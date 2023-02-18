Home

Want to Work at JNU? Check Job Profile, Pay Scale, Eligibility, How to Apply at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University is hiring candidates.

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University is hiring candidates for various non-teaching posts. Candidates will be recruited for a number of posts such as Assistant Registrar, Public Relation Officer, Junior Assistant, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application form is till March 10, 2023. A total of 388 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

JNU Non-Teaching Vacancy

Name of the Post And Number of Vacancy

Deputy Registrar: 2 posts

Assistant Registrar: 3 posts

Public Relation Officer: 1 post

Section Officer: 8 posts

Senior Assistant: 8 posts

Assistant: 3 posts

Junior Assistant: 106 posts

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts

Private Secretary: 1 post

Personal Assistant: 6 posts

Stenographer: 22 posts

Research Officer: 2 posts

Editor Publication: 2 posts

Curator: 1 post

Assistant Librarian: 1 post

Professional Assistant: 1 post

Semi Professional Assistant: 8 posts

Cook: 19 posts

Mess Helper: 49 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

Works Assistant: 16 posts

Engineering Attendant: 22 posts

Lift Operator: 3 posts

Senior System Analyst: 1 post

System Analyst: 2 posts

Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts

Computer Operator: 1 post

Technical Assistant: 1 post

Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post

Junior Operator: 2 posts

Statistical Assistant: 2 posts

Technician A (USIC): 1 post

Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post

Cartographic Assistant: 1 post

Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts

Staff Nurse: 1 post

Sports Assistant: 1 post

Junior Translator Officer: 1 post

JNU Non-Teaching Posts Job Notification PDF Direct Link

JNU Non-Teaching Jobs: Check Application Form

JNU Non-Teaching Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here Name of the Post Check Educational Qualification Here Deputy Registrar Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. Five years of experience as Assistant Registrar or in equivalent post in the Pay Level 10 and above. Assistant Registrar Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. The appointment under direct recruitment shall be made through an All India open competition by conducting a written test and interview. Section Officer A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University. Senior Assistant Bachelor Degree from a recognized University / Institution. Junior Assistant A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/ University. English Typing @ 35 wpm OR Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm. Proficiency in Computer Operations. Stenographer A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University. Proficiency in Stenography in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 80wpm. Knowledge of Computer Applications. Semi Professional Assistant Master’s Degree in Library Science and Information Science from any recognised University/Institution Cook 10th Class from a recognized Board.

ITI Trade certificate in Bakery and Confectionery (one year duration)

JNU Non-Teaching Salary

Name of the Post Group/ Pay Level Deputy Registrar Group A Level-12 Assistant Registrar Group A Level-10 Public Relation Officer Group A Level-10 Section Officer Group B Level-7 Senior Assistant Group B Level-6 Assistant Group C Level-4 Junior Assistant Group C Level-2 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Group C Level-1

How to Apply For JNU Non-Teaching Posts?

The Candidates are advised to apply through the portal at http://recruitment.nta.nic.in. For further information including Eligibility, Age Limit, Reservations, mode of recruitment, Scheme of Examination etc., detailed advertisement are also available at https://www.jnu.ac.in/career and http://recruitment.nta.nic.in.

