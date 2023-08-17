Home

JNU PG 1st Merit List 2023 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in Today, Direct Link, What’s Next

JNU PG 1st Merit List 2023 will be released today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Check direct link and steps to check JNU Cut-off and other details.

JNU PG Admission 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) is expected to release the first merit list for admission to its postgraduate(PG) programmes anytime soon. If going by the revised tentative admission schedule, JNU PG First Merit List 2023 will be announced today, August 17, 2023. The University has not announced the exact time for the declaration of the merit list. One can download the JNU PG First Merit List 2023 by visiting the official website – https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/.

Websites to Download JNU PG First Merit List 2023?

JNU PG First Merit List 2023: What’s Next?

The University offers M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech, PG Diploma, and Advanced Diploma in Mass Media programmes. Candidates will be admitted to these programmes through Central University Entrance Test (CUET (PG)) 2023 to be conducted by NTA. The central university will start the pre-enrolment registration process. The fee payment with the blocking of seats of the first list will conclude by August 21. The candidates are admitted on merit based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and the deprivation points added to their score in accordance with the approved admission Policy and Procedures of the University. No viva voce examination will be held for admission to these programmes.

JNU PG And ADOP Admission 2023 Date And Time

Online Submission of Application Form: 27th July to 10th August, 2023(up to 11.50 PM of 10th August, 2023) Publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions: 17th August, 2023 (Tentative) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of First List: 17th August, 2023 to 21st August, 2023 Publication of Second Merit Lists & Supernumerary Seat for Admissions – 25th August, 2023 (Tentative) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second List & Supernumerary Seat: – 25th August, 2023 to 28th August, 2023

JNU PG First Merit List 2023: How to Download?

Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) at https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download JNU PG First Merit List.” Enter the login details and your result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JNU PG First Merit List 2023: Direct Link(to be active soon)

JNU Second Merit List on Aug 25

The University will release the second merit list on August 25, 2023. Likewise,

JNU Verification of Admission/Registration Dates

The Physical Verification of Admission/Registration of selected candidates for M.A. programme in Foreign Languages only will be held on September 1, 2023. Meanwhile for the remaining programme, the verification will be conducted on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 13, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU).

