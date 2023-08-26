Home

Education

JNU PG 2023 Admission Live Update: University Releases 2nd Merit List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in | Direct Link Here

JNU PG 2023 Admission Live Update: University Releases 2nd Merit List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in | Direct Link Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the 2nd merit list for admission to postgraduate courses on Saturday.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the 2nd merit list for admission to postgraduate courses on Saturday. The varsity has released the 2nd merit list on the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Now that the list has been released, the candidates can complete the pre-enrollment registration, and book their slot by paying the admission fee by August 28.

Trending Now

Candidates who submitted for admission to MA programs in foreign languages and were chosen in the first round must go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1. For other courses, it will be completed on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

JNU PG merit list 2023: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the merit list:

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Key in your application number and date of birth

Download the list and save it for future reference.

A candidate who successfully completes a programme in one particular language/subject may not be entitled for admission to same level of programme (language/subject) again. The candidate may be allowed one more chance to get admission in other langauge/subject.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES