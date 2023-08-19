Home

JNU PG 2023 Merit List Round 2 On August 25, Physical Verification On These Dates

The first merit list for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Post Graduate (PG) Admissions 2023 has been released and the second list is to be issued on August 25, 2023. The merit lists can be downloaded from the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in and to know the dates for the physical verification with respect to different courses, read on..

New Delhi: The first merit list for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Post Graduate (PG) Admissions 2023 has been released and the second list is to be issued on August 25, 2023; the merit lists can be downloaded from the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The Merit List Round 1 is for MA, MSc, MCA, MTech, M.Ph, ADOP and PG Diploma courses; to check it, go to the official website, enter your application number and password and access the merit list. Candidates are advised to download the merit list and keep it with them for further reference or requirement, if any.

Second Merit List Out On August 25, 2023

As per the schedule issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the JNU PG Admissions 2023 Merit List Round 2 is scheduled to release on August 25, 2023 and the candidates are expected to complete their pre-enrolment registration and blocking of seats, latest by August 28. If a candidate’s name has appeared in the first merit list, please note that the last date to block your seat is August 21.

Candidates must note that there will also be a third and final merit list, that is scheduled to release on September 19, 2023. The admission process for the academic year 2023-24 is supposed to conclude on September 29, 2023 and the admissions have been taken on the basis of the students’ result and scores of CUET (PG) 2023.

Dates For Physical Verification

Students who make it to the JNU PG 2023 Merit Lists, block their seats, complete the pre-enrolment procedure and fee payment in time, please note that the physical verification of documents and registration will be done on September 1, 2023 for the MA Courses in Foreign Languages. The physical verification for the rest of the students is expected to be done on September 5, 6, 8, 12 and 13, 2023.

Ph.D. Programmes In JNU

JNU is also offering Ph.D. Programmes for the academic session 2023-24 and the candidates for the same will be selected through CBT based Entrance Test which is conducted by the NTA. Once the test is conducted and results based on the tests are declared, the selected candidates will have to apply separately for the Ph.D. programme. For further updates and important notifications, students must keep checking JNU’s official website- www.jnu.ac.in.

Cut-Off Lists For JNU UG Admissions 2023

Please note that the college has also released the second cut-off list for the BA and B.Sc courses on its official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. For these courses, a total of five cut-off lists will be released and special cut-offs for JNU and Defence Quota will also be released by the university.

