JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 At jnuee.jnu.ac.in Tomorrow; Direct Link; Pre-enrolment Registration Date Here

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) will announce the second merit list for admission into its postgraduate courses anytime soon. Going by the JNU PG Revised Schedule 2023, the University will publish the second merit list on Friday, August 25, 2023(tentative). The JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Exact Date And Time has not been announced by the varsity. One can download the JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in and https://www.jnu.ac.in.

JNU PG Admission 2023: Pre-enrolment Registration Date

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second List & Supernumerary Seat: 25th August, 2023 to 28th August, 2023 (Tentative)

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration of selected candidates For M.A. programme in Foreign Languages only: 1st September, 2023

For remaining programmes: 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 11th, 12th and 13th September, 2023

Release of Final List after registration, wherever considered necessary: By 19th September, 2023 (Tentative)

