JNU PG Admission 2022 Second Merit List Tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Know How to Check

JNU PG Admission 2022 Second Merit List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will declare the JNU PG admission 2022 second merit list tomorrow, November 8, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the PG second merit list by visiting the official website of the University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. In order to download the JNU merit list, registered candidates need to enter their application number and password. The JNU PG second merit list 2022 is prepared based on the marks obtained in the Common Admission Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination by the candidates.

HOW TO CHECK JNU PG ADMISSION 2022 SECOND MERIT LIST

Visit the official website of the University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JNU PG Admission 2022 Second Merit List.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password.

Now click on the submit option.

Your JNU PG Admission 2022 Second Merit List will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can block their seats against the JNU PG second merit list 2022 till November 10, 2022. As per the schedule, the JNU third and supernumerary seat will be published on November 13. The classes at JNU are scheduled to commence from November 28, 2022. For more details, check the official website of JNU.