JNU PG Admission 2023: First Merit List 2023 Tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Pre-Enrolment Registration to End Soon

JNU PG Admission 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) is all set to release the first merit list for admission to its postgraduate(PG) programmes tomorrow, August 17, 2023. Candidates can check and download the JNU PG First Merit List 2023 by visiting the official website – https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/. Soon after the declaration of the merit list, the central university will commence the Pre-enrolment registration process. The fee payment with the blocking of seats of the first list will conclude by August 21.

The number of seats is limited; admission will be made on the basis of merit. Merit lists will be drawn in accordance with the provisions of the admission policy 2023-24 of the University. Admission Policy 2023-24 is available on the JNU website i.e. www.jnu.ac.in. The University offers M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech, PG Diploma, and Advanced Diploma in Mass Media programmes. Candidates will be admitted to these programmes through Central University Entrance Test (CUET (PG)) 2023 to be conducted by NTA.

The candidates are admitted on merit based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and the deprivation points added to their score in accordance with the approved admission Policy and Procedures of the University. No viva voce examination will be held for admission to these programmes.

JNU Admission 2023 Schedule: Check Date And Time

Online Submission of Application Form: 27th July to 10th August, 2023(up to 11.50 PM of 10th August, 2023)

Publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions: 17th August, 2023 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of First List: 17th August, 2023 to 21st August, 2023

Publication of Second Merit Lists & Supernumerary Seat for Admissions – 25th August, 2023 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second List & Supernumerary Seat: – 25th August, 2023 to 28th August, 2023

JNU PG Admission 2023 PDF – Direct Link

JNU Admission 2023: Official Websites to Check JNU PG First Merit List 2023?

How to Download JNU PG First Merit List 2023? 5 Steps

Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) at https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download JNU PG First Merit List.”

Enter the login details such as the application number and password.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Will JNU Release the Second Merit List?

Yes. The University will release the second merit list. The JNU PG Second Merit List 2023 will be released on August 25, 2023. In case of bunching of marks, merit shall be drawn on the basis of the higher marks secured in the CBT conducted by NTA and further, if need be (in case of a tie), according to the marks obtained in the qualifying Graduate degree will be given preference. In case of a further tie, the higher marks obtained by the candidate (s) in the 10+2 shall be considered. In case of any further tie, the marks secured by the candidate(s) in the 10 examinations shall be the basis for determining merit. In the case of bunching in MBA admission, first, the CAT percentile will be compared, and then the previous qualifying marks of the candidates. The candidate whose result has been declared would be given preference over those whose result has not been declared.

