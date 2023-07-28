Home

JNU Admission 2023: Registration Begins For PG And ADOP Programmes; Check Prospectus Here

JNU PG Admission 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of the leading Universities in the Country, has released the registration dates for admission to postgraduate and Advanced Diploma (ADOP) programmes for the academic year 2023-24. The applicants who had opted for JNU and appeared in Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate(CUET PG) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can fill up their application form with effect from July 27. The last date to register is August 10, 2023. If going by the schedule, the First Merit Lists will be published on August 17, 2023(tentatively).

Admissions in these programmes shall be based on the performance of the candidates in CUET (PG)-2023 and deprivation points earned by the eligible candidates taken together. Check important dates, and other details here.

JNU PG Admission 2023: Check Registration Dates

Online Submission of Application Form – 27th July to 10th August, 2023 (up to 11.50 PM of 10th August, 2023)

Publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions: 17th August, 2023 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment: 17th August, 2023 to 21st August, 2023 of fee with blocking of seats of First List (Tentative)

Publication of Second Merit Lists: 25th August, 2023 (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seat for Admissions

Pre-enrolment registration and payment: 25th August, 2023 to 28th August, 2023 of fee with blocking of seats of Second List (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seat

JNU PG Admission 2023: Check List of Courses

Jawaharlal Nehru University Admission in Post Graduate Programme of Studies for Academic Session will be as follows:

M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech., Post Graduate Diploma, and Advanced Diploma Programmes will be through CUET (PG) 2023.

JNU PG Admission 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

M.Sc. (Life Sciences): Bachelor’s (B.Sc. or B.Tech or equivalent) in Biological, Physical or Agricultural Sciences or Biotechnology under the 10+2+3 pattern of education with at least 55% marks.

