New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday announced that nearly 82 per cent of hostel fee payments had been made for the registration in the winter semester, while the remaining students are expected to pay soon.

“Out of 8500 students at JNU, 82 per cent of students have cleared their hostel dues for winter registration as on Monday. Remaining students are also expected to complete their registration process since registration is still open with a late fee,” he said.

Students of Delhi’s prestigious JNU have been protesting over the past few months over the hike in hostel fees, demanding the removal of VC Kumar over his negligence regarding the student demands. The agitation was sparked again on January 5, when few masked mob attackers entered the campus doors and went on a rampage injuring at least 35 students and faculty.

However, the VC said that the campus protests had died down and the varsity was peaceful. “The campus is peaceful and active in pursuing academic activities. University is also gearing up to celebrate Republic Day. This year, for the first time, NCC cadets of the University will be participating in a parade at the venue of flag hoisting,” Jagadesh Kumar announced, urging students to register for the upcoming semester.

The protests to boycott registration process had gained momentum and as a result, the registration deadline was extended till January 17. However, students can still register themselves by paying a late fee.