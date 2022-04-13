JNU Recruitment 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of JNU at www.jnu.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 38 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Applicants with good academic record, teaching/research experience, and working in related areas of research are encouraged to apply. It is to be noted that the last date to apply is May 2, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

Important Dates

Last date for submission of applications: May 2, 2022, at 5:30 PM

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 38 posts

Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the post of Assistant Professor, a candidate must have a Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time , as the case may, be exempted from NET/SLET/SET:

Expected Salary

Assistant Professor: Pay Level – 10 of 7th CPC Rs. 57,700/-1,82,400/

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 2000 as an application fee. Note, that the application fee is non-refundable. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions before May 2 at www.jnu.ac.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.