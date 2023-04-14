Home

JNU Recruitment Exam Dates For Non-Teaching Posts Out at recruitment.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

JNU Non-Teaching Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: This year, JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts will be held on April 26 and April 27, 2023.

JNU Non-Teaching Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for Non-Teaching posts in JNU Recruitment Exam -2023. As per the official notification, the exam schedule has been released for the post of Junior Assistant, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Semi Professional Assistant, Statistical Assistant, Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, and others. This year, JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts will be conducted on April 26 and April 27, 2023. One can check the detailed timetable by visiting the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The exam city slip and admit card will be released soon on the website. “City Intimation and Admit Card informing the date of examination Time, Exam Centre, Instructions etc. for the Exam will be issued in due course,” NTA in an official notification said.

The CBT Question Paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Test of Language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates. On the day of the examination, before starting for the CBT, candidates will be given the option to choose medium of examination.

JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Download JNU Admit Card

Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download JNU Non-Teaching Admit Card 2023.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your JNU-Non-teaching admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Jawaharlal Nehru University is the foremost university in India, and a world-renowned centre for teaching and research.Ranked number one in India by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council(NAAC) with a Grade Point of 3.91 (on a scale of 4), JNU was ranked no 3 among all universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Government of India, in 2016 and no 2 in 2017. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-69227700 & 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnursupport@nta.ac.in.

