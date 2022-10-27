JNU Result 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the second merit list for admission to UG and PG integrated courses through CUET on the official website on Thursday (October 26). The second merit list has been released on the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in.Also Read - JNU Admission 2022: JNU UG Second Merit List Tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Check Revised Schedule Here

JNU's second merit list for admissions to various courses can now be checked and downloaded as a PDF file. All candidates who were waiting for the merit list can now block seats up to October 28. Physical verification of admission/ registration of selected candidates can be done from November 1 to November 4, 2022.

The merit list contains important details like – Name of the Candidate, Gender, Category, Date of Birth, Roll Number, Program Applied and Normalized Marks in the CUET Exam.

HOW TO CHECK JNU MERIT LIST FOR UG/PG ADMISSIONS 2022

Candidates should visit the official JNU website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Result of List 2” tab

Now a login window will be displayed on the screen

Enter your CUET Application Number and Password

Then, click on the ‘Login’ button

After this, now, the merit list will be displayed on the screen

Check all the details and keep it safe for reference.

JNU will publish the third and supernumerary list on October 30. Selected candidates in JNU 3rd merit list will be able to block seats till October 31, 2022.

This year, admission to BA, BSc BCom courses are being conducted through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG. Till last year, the JNU UG, PG programmes admissions were conducted through JNUEE.