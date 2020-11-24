The candidates who have appeared for JNUEE 2020 PG examination, we have some important news for you. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE Results 2020 or JNU Results have been declared for admission to masters or postgraduate programs. The results are now available on the official website i.e. jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The candidates who have appeared for the JNUEE 2020 PG examination for admission to postgraduate course s- MA, MSc, MCA for 2020-21 session can now check their results online. Also Read - JNU Should be Renamed as Swami Vivekananda University, Demands BJP General Secretary

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - Swami Vivekananda's Statue in JNU Will Inspire And Energize Everyone: PM Modi

Go to the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the home page the link for the MA/MSc/ MCA Results 2020 is activated – click on the link.

On the new window that opens

Enter your application number and date of birth

Submit to view your results

The candidates are advised to save a copy of the results and take some printout of the same for future references. Also Read - JNU Campus to Get Life-size Statue of Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi to Unveil it on Nov 12

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU conducted the entrance exam for PG admissions in MCQ format from October 4 to 8. The examination was conducted online. Along with the results, the MA, MSc and MCA Cut offs have also been released.