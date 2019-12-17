New Delhi: In a development which can only be termed ‘bizarre,’ the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, which is facing a boycott of exams by its students, has now decided to conduct the exams-via WhatsApp.

In a letter sent to all JNU Centre chairpersons on Monday, Aswini K Mohapatra, Dean, School of International Studies (SIS), remarked that the decision had been taken after a meeting between the Deans and Chairpersons with Vice-Chancellor M Jagadeesh Kumar and other officials, in view of the ‘extraordinary situation on the campus.’

The method, as per the letter, will be adopted for the end-semester exams of MPhil/PhD and MA programmes. A ‘consensus’ decision was taken in this regard, the letter further stated.

Under this method, question papers will be sent to students registered of the said courses by their teachers. Students will then have to send their ‘answer sheets’ for evaluation, by December 21. The students are required to submit their hand-written answer sheets through email or WhatsApp, or by personally submitting the same to their evaluators.

Those who fail to submit their answer sheets by December 21 may also be given an additional day.

Both the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) and JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) termed the development as ‘ludicrous’ and ‘absurd.’

JNU students have decided to boycott their exams over a proposed fee hike as well as a dress code and new curfew timings. They have frequently carried out protest marches against the hike and been frequently lathicharged by the police.