New Delhi: The voting for Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) election at the campus is underway. The results for which will be declared on September 8.

Late Wednesday, a fierce presidential debate took place at the varsity’s campus.

Amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and a minor clash, the candidates had raked up national issues like abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and mob lynching. The proceedings of the day were initiated by an RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad candidate named Manish Jangid.

Delhi: Voting underway for Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election at the university campus. pic.twitter.com/zijblTZYoJ — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

Notably, 14 candidates, including three women, had filed nomination for four posts of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls this time.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the United Left have fielded candidates for all the posts. The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) has fielded candidate only for president’s post.

The United Left comprises All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF). It is contesting all the four posts of president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary.

The JNUSU this time will have 43 councillors as compared to 31 last year, the poll panel had said.

The nominations for the elections were filed on Aug 27, while the votes will be polled on September 6 and results will be announced on September 8.

(With IANS inputs)