New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will reopen the campus for students from December 21, 2020 as part of Phase IV reopening. All students who are planning to come back to the varsity will have to undergo a self-quarantine of seven days after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the campus. Also Read - JNU Results 2020: JNUEE PG Results Declared At jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check Details Here

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - JNU Should be Renamed as Swami Vivekananda University, Demands BJP General Secretary