JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday began the registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Candidates can apply for undergraduate programmes at the university through the official website of JNUEE i.e. jnu.ac.in. The JNU is offering admission in UG programmes including BA-MA integrated programme in foreign languages, BSc-MSc Integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes.Also Read - DU Admission 2022: University Asks Students to Fill Maximum Number of Program-College Preferences

Upon visiting the website, one needs to click on the link about applications for BA programmes. That will open a portal where candidates can log in with their CUET-UG application number and date of birth as password, a JNU official said. Also Read - CUET-PG Result Declared; Unlike UG Entrance, Scores Not Normalised: UGC

JNU Admission 2022 registration fee

The registration fee for candidates belonging to the general category, economically weaker section and OBC is Rs 250

Rs 100 for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities.

Foreign nationals will have to pay Rs 2,392 for registration.

For registration, candidates will have to fill out an online application with personal details and qualification details. Then scanned photos and signatures need to be uploaded and payment is to be made. Also Read - JNU Admission 2022: University Likely To Launch Portal For UG Admission Through CUET On September 27. Details Inside

“A candidate should furnish all details while filling the online application form and is also required to create a password and answer a chosen security question,” the official said.

“After successful submission of personal details, an application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining steps of the form and will also be required for all future correspondence.”

JNU Admission 2022 courses available

This year the university has opted for CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes.

Admissions to BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages,

BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology

Certificate of Proficiency Programmes of Jawaharlal Nehru University for the Academic Year 2022-23 are being done through CUET (UG) 2022.

For admissions into B.Tech courses, the JEE Mains Score of the candidates would be considered.

JNU is among the last central universities in the city that have opened its registration process for admission to undergraduate programs. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process last month, Delhi University launched its admission portal on September 12.

The result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency earlier this month.