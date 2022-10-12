JNU UG Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will end the registration process for the JNU UG Admission 2022 today, October 12, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates who have opted for JNU and have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination are eligible to apply for the Undergraduate programmes at the university.”Applications are inviting for admission into UG/COP programme for the academic session 2022-23. Last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, 12-Oct-2022,” reads the official notification.Also Read - MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins; Know How to Apply at dme.mponline.gov.in

As per the schedule, the first merit list will be published on October 17. The blocking of seats can be done between October 17 to October 19.

JNU UG ADMISSION 2022 CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Last date to apply: October 12, 2022, till 11:50 PM

Correction Window: October 13 to 14, 2022 till 11:50 PM

Publication of first merit list: October 17, 2022.

Pre enrollment registration and payment: October 17 to

Second Merit List: October 22, 2022.

Blocking of seats: October 22 to 24, 2022

Third merit list: October 27, 2022.

Blocking of seats: October 27 to 29, 2022

Physical verification: November 1 to 4, 2022

Release of Final list: By November 9, 2022

