JNU UG First Merit List 2023 Expected to Release on August 8; Important Dates, How to Check

Candidates can download the JNU UG Merit List 2023 by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU Admission 2023: Registration Begins For PG And ADOP Programmes; Check Prospectus Here

JNU UG Merit List 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) is expected to release the first merit list for admission into the Undergraduate program anytime soon. As per the official schedule, the JNU UG First Merit List 2023 will tentatively be released on August 8, 2023. Candidates can download the JNU UG Merit List 2023 by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The Pre-enrolment registration and payment process with the blocking of seats of the first list will begin from August 8 to August 11, 2023.

The University will publish the second merit list tentatively on August 16, 2023. In case of bunching in Under Graduate and COP programmes merit will be drawn on the basis of the higher marks secured in the CBT conducted by NTA and further, if need be (in case of a tie), according to the marks obtained in the qualifying 10+2 examination will be given preference. In case of a further tie, the higher marks obtained by the candidate (s) in the 10th Class shall be considered. The candidate, whose result has been declared, would be given preference over those whose result has not been declared.

JNU UG Admission 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Online Submission of Application Form: 16th July to 02th August, 2023 (up to 11.50 PM of 02th August, 2023) Publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions: 8th August, 2023 (Tentative) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of First List: 8th August, 2023 to 11th August, 2023 (Tentative) Publication of Second Merit Lists for Admissions: 16th August, 2023 (Tentative) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of First List: 16th August, 2023 to 18th August, 2023(Tentative) Publication of Third Merit Lists & Supernumerary Seats for Admissions: 22nd August, 2023 (Tentative)

How to Check JNU UG First Merit List 2023?

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Enter the login details and click on the submit option.

Your JNU UG First Merit List 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JNU offers admissions in UG and COP Programmes (B.A.-M.A. integrated programme in Foreign Languages, B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency programmes) for the academic

session 2023-24 through Common Universities Entrance Test CUET (UG)-2023 in School of Language, Literature & Cultural Studies and in School of Sanskrit & Indic Studies.

