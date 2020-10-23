JNUEE 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a re-examination for students seeking admission in MPhil and PhD in Historical Studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University on October 28. Also Read - Kept Under Solitary Confinement, Not Allowed to Step Out of Jail Cell: Umar Khalid Informs Court

It must be noted that the re-exam will not be conducted for fresh candidates but only for those who appeared for the above-mentioned courses for JNUEE 2020 on October 6 in the evening shift.

Further, the testing agency has also sent messages to the concerned candidates informing them of the same.

The admit cards will soon be released on NTA JNU website. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case they are updates.

Many students on October 6 faced technical glitches while appearing for the JNUEE exam. Some faced difficulty in downloading the question paper.

Taking that into account, the NTA has decided to conduct a re-exam. “Not all students will have to reappear in the exam. Only those who had taken the exam in the JNU entrance exam, JNUEE for historical studies on October 6, 2020, in the evening shift will have to reappear. Some technical issues were reported in that shift and the NTA always believes in giving fair and equal opportunity to all candidates,” India Today quoted the Director-General of NTA as saying.