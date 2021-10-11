New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has released the JNUEE 2021 answer keys on the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the provisional answer keys from the official website. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has released the question paper and the candidate’s answer sheet.Also Read - Bihar B.Ed CET 2nd Counselling 2021: LNMU Likely to Release Revised Schedule Today at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in | Check Details

The examinations were held from September 20 to Sept 23. The exams were conducted via computer-based test mode, commonly known as CBT. The examination had been designed to take place in two shifts; the first shift was likely to commence from 9:30 AM t0 12:30 PM. The second shift commenced from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

As per NTA, those candidates who are unhappy with the released answer key can also challenge by paying a sum of Rs 200 per question. The money is non-refundable. The NTA said, "JNUEE answer key 2021 challenge facility is available from 11 October 2021 to 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00 PM). No challenge will be accepted after 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00PM)."

It further added, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained.”

Once the candidate’s queries are solved, the testing agency will release JNUEE 2021 result. The final answer key then will be issued. The JNUEE examinations are conducted once a year. Candidates are requested to visit jnuexams.nta.ac.in. for latest updates.