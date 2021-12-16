New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Thursday released the JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 on the official website. Interested candidates can check the Final Answer Keys from the official website of the National Testing Agency, NTA, nta.ac.in.Also Read - IPR Recruitment 2021: Registration For 37 Graduate, Technician Apprentices Posts Begins Today | Details Inside

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) examinations were held from September 20 to September 23, 2021. The exams were conducted via computer-based test mode, commonly known as CBT. The examination had been designed to take place in two shifts; the first shift commenced from 9:30 AM t0 12:30 PM. The second shift commenced from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The JNUEE Provisional Answer Key was released on October 11, 2021. The JNUEE answer key 2021 challenge facility was available from October 11, 2021, to October 12, 2021 (up to 07:00 PM)

JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency, nta.ac.in. Click on the link that reads, “NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final Answer Key JNUEE” available on the homepage. A new PDF will open on the screen. The PDF will consist of the JNUEE Final Answer Key. Save, Download and take a printout of the JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

Click Here: JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021