New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) for the upcoming academic session of 2021-22 has been scheduled to be held from September 20 to September 23, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday night. According to a circular issued by the NTA, the online registration process for JNUEE began on July 27 and will continue until 5 pm on August 27. However, the applicants will be allowed to complete the submission of the exam fee online till 11.50 pm on the same day.Also Read - JNU Entrance Exam to be Conducted When its Safe for Students

Speaking about the entrance process of JNUEE 2021, Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the University has worked closely with NTA and worked out the schedule for the JNU entrance exam to be held during September 20 and 23. He said, “Once the results are announced, the university will make sure that the admission process will take place without any delay. In all the programs, where viva is part of the admission process, it will be held in online mode so that applicants do not have to travel during these difficult times. The University will be open to the admitted students as and when the government permits us to open the educational institutes.” Also Read - A Year After JNU Campus Attack, Controversial Vice Chancellor's Term Extended

All you need to Know about the JNUEE-2021 Entrance Exam, registration process, and how to apply online:

The JNUEE-2021 entrance examinations will be conducted via computer-based test and all papers will have multiple-choice questions. The medium of papers will be only English, except for the language courses. The duration of the online exam will be three hours, which will be in multiple-choice question format. The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency online at designated centres. Also Read - Common Aptitude Test To Be Implemented for Admission in DU, JNU, BHU, Other Central Universities From 2021

Candidates who desire to appear in JNUEE-2021 may apply online only at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in during the specified period.

Steps to Apply Online Registration Form