JNUEE Result 2021: The National Testing Agency has announced the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination Result 2021 (JNUEE) today, as of Nov 18, 2021, on JNU's official website. The result has been declared for PhD students. Those students who have appeared in the PhD exam can check their results on the official website which is jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The exam was conducted on Sept 20, 2021.

Note: The qualifying PhD candidates will have to appear for the Viva Round in order to take admission. The final merit list will be prepared with 70 per cent weightage to CBT Score while 30 per cent weightage will be given to the viva round.

JNUEE Result 2021: How to Download the result

Visit the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination Result 2021 which is jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “PhD Entrance Exam Result 2021,” available on the homepage.

One can also click on the direct link given here: Click HERE

Enter the required credential such as application number, date of birth, and captcha.

Submit the required credentials. Your result will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) has extended the time period for uploading the qualifying degree marks.