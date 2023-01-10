Home

JNUEE PhD Result 2022 Declared at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores Here

JNUEE PhD Result 2022 Link at jnuee.jnu.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 Ph.D. examination today, January 10, 2023. All those who have appeared for the examination can download the JNUEE PhD Result 2022 by visiting the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To access the result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

NTA has conducted the JNUEE-2022 in eight shifts between December 7 to 10 2022 for admission to Ph.D. Programmes offered by JNU for the academic year 2022-23. The exams were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 39 cities across India at 43 Centers.

The Provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during 18-20 December 2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were verified by the experts and the result was processed as per the verified answer keys.

How to Download JNUEE PhD Result 2022?

Vsit the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) at jnuee.jnu.ac.in .

. From the ‘Important Links’ section, Click on the JNUEE PhD result download link.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your JNUEE PhD result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

will get displayed on the screen. Download the result and check your scores properly.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to refer to the E-Prospectus and the Admission Policy/Procedure hosted on the website of JNU, i.e. www.jnu.ac.in for further course of action with respect to their Admission.