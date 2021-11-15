New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released an important official notice for candidates who had appeared for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination to update their marks. The candidates can visit the official website of the university i.e. jnuee.jnu.ac.in to check for the details. According to the latest reports, the JNUEE Result 2021 is likely to be announced soon.Also Read - Fresh Clashes Erupt Between ABVP, AISA in JNU, Dozens Injured

The official notice on the website reads, “Candidates are given one time opportunity to upload the qualifying degree (mark sheet) by logging into Account. You are requested to open the “JNUEE window for three days, i.e. 15th, 16th & 17th November 2021 (11.50 pm).” Also Read - JNUEE 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key, Question Paper at jnuexams.nta.ac.in | Last Date to Challenge Oct 12

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can update the mark sheets: Also Read - JNU Decides Phase 3, 4 Reopening of Campus From September 23 And 27 | Deets Inside

Visit the official website i.e. jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Go to the ‘Important Links’ section available on the official website

Enter credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code to log in on a new window

Fill in the required details, upload mark sheets, and click on the ‘Submit’ tab.

Meanwhile, the University is in direct contact with the National Testing Agency to confirm the declaration date of JNUEE Result 2021.