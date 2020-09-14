New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has withdrawn its notification, wherein it had announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET 2020). The online examination, which will be MCQ based will be conducted from October 4 to October 8, the earlier notification had said. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Date: NTA to Release Medical Entrance Test Scorecards Soon at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Check out the latest examination calendar here:

Exam Name Website Receipt of online Application From To Issue of

Admit Card Examination on / During From To Declaration of

Result by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PHD AND OPENMAT (MBA) Admission Test-2020 ignouexams.nta.nic.in 28 Feb 2020 30 Jun 2020 01 Sep 2020 15 Sep 2020 04 Oct 2020 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 icar.nta.nic.in 01 Mar 2020 30 Jun 2020 07 Sep 2020 16 Sep 2020 23 Sep 2020 UGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-June 2020 ugcnet.nta.nic.in 16 Mar 2020 30 Jun 2020 16 Sep 2020 25 Sep 2020 CSIR-UGC NET Examination(CSIR-UGC NET)-June 2020 csirnet.nta.nic.in 16 Mar 2020 30 Jun 2020 30 Sep 2020 All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020 ntaaiapget.nic.in 06 May 2020 30 Jun 2020 14 Sep 2020 28 Sep 2020

Earlier this month, the varsity had announced the application registration for admissions to the following programs for the Academic Year 2020-21:

1. MBA

2. MPhil & PhD under JRF Category

3. Diploma of Proficiency

The deadline for application submission is September 21, 2020.

For further details on the application process and examinations, candidates can check the admission portal of the JNU Website (https://www.jnu.ac.in/content/jnuadmission; http://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Default2.aspx) and refer to the E-prospectus on the JNU website

The dates schedule for the viva/interviews of the JRF applicants for MPhil & PhD programs will be announced shortly, the university had said in an official notification.