New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has withdrawn its notification, wherein it had announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET 2020). The online examination, which will be MCQ based will be conducted from October 4 to October 8, the earlier notification had said.
|Exam Name
|Website
|Receipt of online Application
|From
|To
|Issue of
Admit Card
|Examination on / During
|From
|To
|Declaration of
Result by
|Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PHD AND OPENMAT (MBA) Admission Test-2020
|ignouexams.nta.nic.in
|28 Feb 2020
|30 Jun 2020
|01 Sep 2020
|15 Sep 2020
|04 Oct 2020
|Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020
|icar.nta.nic.in
|01 Mar 2020
|30 Jun 2020
|07 Sep 2020
|16 Sep 2020
|23 Sep 2020
|UGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-June 2020
|ugcnet.nta.nic.in
|16 Mar 2020
|30 Jun 2020
|16 Sep 2020
|25 Sep 2020
|CSIR-UGC NET Examination(CSIR-UGC NET)-June 2020
|csirnet.nta.nic.in
|16 Mar 2020
|30 Jun 2020
|30 Sep 2020
|All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020
|ntaaiapget.nic.in
|06 May 2020
|30 Jun 2020
|14 Sep 2020
|28 Sep 2020
Earlier this month, the varsity had announced the application registration for admissions to the following programs for the Academic Year 2020-21:
1. MBA
2. MPhil & PhD under JRF Category
3. Diploma of Proficiency
The deadline for application submission is September 21, 2020.
For further details on the application process and examinations, candidates can check the admission portal of the JNU Website (https://www.jnu.ac.in/content/jnuadmission; http://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Default2.aspx) and refer to the E-prospectus on the JNU website
The dates schedule for the viva/interviews of the JRF applicants for MPhil & PhD programs will be announced shortly, the university had said in an official notification.