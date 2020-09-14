New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has withdrawn its notification, wherein it had announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET 2020). The online examination, which will be MCQ based will be conducted from October 4 to October 8, the earlier notification had said. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Date: NTA to Release Medical Entrance Test Scorecards Soon at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Exam NameWebsite
Receipt of online Application
FromTo
Issue of
Admit Card
Examination on / During
FromTo
Declaration of
Result by
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PHD AND OPENMAT (MBA) Admission Test-2020ignouexams.nta.nic.in28 Feb 202030 Jun 202001 Sep 202015 Sep 202004 Oct 2020
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020icar.nta.nic.in01 Mar 202030 Jun 202007 Sep 202016 Sep 202023 Sep 2020
UGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-June 2020ugcnet.nta.nic.in16 Mar 202030 Jun 202016 Sep 202025 Sep 2020
CSIR-UGC NET Examination(CSIR-UGC NET)-June 2020csirnet.nta.nic.in16 Mar 202030 Jun 202030 Sep 2020
All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020ntaaiapget.nic.in06 May 202030 Jun 202014 Sep 202028 Sep 2020

Earlier this month, the varsity had announced the application registration for admissions to the following programs for the Academic Year 2020-21:
1. MBA
2. MPhil & PhD under JRF Category
The deadline for application submission is September 21, 2020.

For further details on the application process and examinations, candidates can check the admission portal of the JNU Website (https://www.jnu.ac.in/content/jnuadmission; http://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Default2.aspx) and refer to the E-prospectus on the JNU website

The dates schedule for the viva/interviews of the JRF applicants for MPhil & PhD programs will be announced shortly, the university had said in an official notification.