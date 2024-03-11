By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JNUSU Elections 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union Election Dates Out; Result on This Date
Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union (JNUSU) elections to be held on 22nd March; results on 24th March. The last JNUSU elections were conducted in 2019 and had been stalled since the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
