Home

Education

JNUSU Elections 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union Election Dates Out; Result on This Date

JNUSU Elections 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union Election Dates Out; Result on This Date

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union (JNUSU) elections to be held on 22nd March; results on 24th March. The last JNUSU elections were conducted in 2019 and had been stalled since the deadly COV

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union (JNUSU) elections to be held on 22nd March; results on 24th March. The last JNUSU elections were conducted in 2019 and had been stalled since the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.