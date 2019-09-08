New Delhi: Of around 3,000 votes that have been counted so far in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union elections, the Left Unity was reported to be leading on all the major seats including that of President’s and Vice President’s, according to initial trends.

BAPSA was running in the second place while the ABVP remained a distant third in the race for all four major seats. Notably, the four major posts of the JNU polls are President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary.

Aishe Gosh from Left Unity was leading for the post of President with 266 votes, followed by Jitendra Suna of Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) Fraternity in the second place.

For the post of Vice President, Saket Moon from Left unity was ahead of all in the race, leading with 360 votes. Satish Chandra Yadav was leading with 261 votes for the post of General Secretary, and Mohammad Danish for the post of Joint Secretary with 353 votes.

This time, all the left parties including All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) are contesting together.

The counting of votes began at 11:55 PM Friday, but had to be stalled for 11 hours due to tensions between the students and the administration.

The results were scheduled to be declared today. However, the Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed declaration of the results, which were expected on September 8 till it hears the matter later this month.

Fourteen candidates, including three women, had filed nomination for four posts of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls this time.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the United Left have fielded candidates for all the posts. The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) has fielded candidate only for president’s post.

