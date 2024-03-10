Home

JNUSU Polls 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru University Issues Code of Conduct For Student Elections

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Election Committee has issued a partial code of conduct outlining the rules for campaigning in the upcoming student elections.

JNUSU polls: Code of conduct prohibits use of posters without prior permission from varsity panel

JNUSU Polls 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has notified the election committee for the students' union polls after a hiatus of four years. The last JNUSU elections were conducted in 2019 and had been stalled since the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Election Committee Issues partial code of conduct

The code of conduct prohibits the use of posters or pamphlets without prior permission from the Election Committee (EC) tasked with overseeing the election process.

Contesting Students, Their Student Organisations to use handmade posters

As per the rules, contesting students and their student organisations are only allowed to use handmade posters and photocopied material for campaigning on campus. Students cannot use campus buildings, roads, electric polls, bus stops, trees, etc. for posters or deface university property for the campaigning, it said. Any public meeting for social, culture or political purposes must get approval from the EC in advance, the rules further added. Students are also prohibited from using the public address system, vehicles, and animals for taking out any procession.

In the 2019 polls, the united front of Left student organisations SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF swept the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls, with Aishe Ghosh elected as president, defeating arch-rival RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

(With PTI Inputs)

