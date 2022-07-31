Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Class 11 Admission 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has started the online registration process for admission to Class 11 against vacant seats in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Humanities streams. Interested students can apply through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. It is to be noted that the last date to fill out the application form is till August 18, 2022.Also Read - UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: 21 Arrested For Using Unfair Means in Exam; SP Alleges Paper Leak

The selected students will be informed by the Principal of the concerned JNV by SMS/Speed post. “Admission against available vacant seats in Class 11 on the basis of marks secured by students in Class 10 board exam during academic session 2021-22, subject to admission criteria of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti”, reads the official statement issued on the website. Also Read - DDA, NABARD, UPSC, MPSC Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Age Limit: Date of Birth of the candidate is to be between 1st June 2005 to 31st May 2007 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe Also Read - Assam PAT Result 2022 to Be Declared on August 02; Know How to Download Scores at dte.assam.gov.in