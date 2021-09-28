JNV Result 2021 Class 6, 11: The links for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, JNV Result 2021 Class 6, 11 have been made available by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Meanwhile, the provisional select list of candidates for class 11 has also been made available and candidates can check it at the official website on navodaya.gov.in. Admission will be made on the basis of the performance of students in Class X Board Examinations (CBSE / State Education/ other recognized Board), stated the official notice by NVS.Also Read - Navodaya Vidyalayas to Reopen For Classes 9 to 12 From August 31 | Detail Guidelines Here

JNV Result 2021 Class 6 entrance exam was conducted on August 11, 2021. NVS would also release a list of cut-offs for various categories and these cut-offs will be the minimum marks needed for candidates to be eligible for admissions to JNV Class 6.

Follow the steps given below to download the result:

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on "Click here to view provisional select list of candidates for class XI lateral entry admission 2021." The list will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to the provisional list: STATE WISE PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR CLASS XI LATERAL ENTRY ADMISSION 2021