New Delhi: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has declared the results of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission of candidates into Class VI in 660 Jawahar Navodaya Schools in the country. The JNVST written exam was held at 11:15 AM on April 6, 2019, at various test centres across India.

The two-hour paper consisted of Objective Type questions for 100 marks.

Follow the steps given below to check your JNVST Class 6 Exam Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS – navodaya.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JNVST Class 6th Exam Result link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Now enter all the required details including your registration number.

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: After checking the results, download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The JNVST Class 6 Results 2019 will be put up in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya office, District Education Officer office, District Magistrate office, Deputy Commissioner office and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti office located at the region, stated a report.