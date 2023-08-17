Home

JNVST 2024 NVS Class 6 Registration Deadline Extended till August 25, Direct Link Here

JNVST 2024 NVS Registration: The last date for the submission of online application forms for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024 has once again been extended. It is to be noted that candidates seeking admission must not have been born before May 1, 2012 and after July 31, 2014.

The last date to fill up the JNVST 2024 application is till August 25.

JNVST 2024 NVS Registration: The last date for the submission of online application forms for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024 has once again been extended by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). For admission of Class 6 students for the session 2024-25, interested candidates or parents/guardians can now visit the official website of NVS at www.navodaya.gov.in and fill up the application form for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024 (JNVST 2024). It is important to note that the last date to fill up the application is till August 25. The examination is scheduled to be held in two phases, i.e., Phase I will take place on November 4, at 11:30 AM and Phase II will be held on January 20, 2024, at 11:30 AM.

In addition to that, it is expected that the result of JNVST 2024 will be announced on the application portal by March or April 2024. As per the official notification, the admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed latest by December 31, 2024.

The official notification read, “The correction window for making changes in the online application forms by registered candidates in the fields GENDER (MALE/FEMALE), AREA (RURAL/URBAN), CATEGORY (GENERAL/OBC/SC/ST), DISABILITY AND MEDIUM OF EXAMINATION can be done within two days after the last date of submission of online application.”

JNVST Class VI Registrations: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates applying must have studied Class 5 in any of the government or government recognised schools during 2023-24 located in the same District. However, candidates who have passed class 5 before the session 2023-24 or repeated candidates are not permissible to apply.

Age limit: Candidates seeking admission must not have been born before May 1, 2012 and after July 31, 2014. Additionally, a copy of the birth certificate issued by the Government authority concerned has to be produced by the provisionally selected candidate at the time of admission.

JNVST Class VI Registrations: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official portal of NVS at www.navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘JNVST Class VI registration’ on the home page

Step 3: After this, proceed with the application form with the required details

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the application and preview the form carefully

Step 5: After checking, hit submit and download the form for future reference

Direct link for JNVST Class VI 2024-25 registrations.

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of NVS at www.navodaya.gov.in.

