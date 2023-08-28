JNVST 2024 NVS Class 6 Registration Deadline Extended, Details Inside

Home

JNVST 2024 NVS Class 6 Registration Deadline Extended Till August 31, Direct Link Inside

Candidates born before May 1, 2012 and after July 31, 2014 can still apply for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2024-25 till August 31.

The last date to fill up the JNVST 2024 application is till August 31.

JNVST 2024 NVS Registration: The online application deadline for Class 6 admissions for session 2024-25 has once again been extended by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates or parents/guardians willing to apply can now visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in and fill up the application form for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024 (JNVST 2024). It is important to note that the last date to fill up the application is till August 31. As per the previous schedule, the last date for filling up the application was August 25.

The JNVST examination 2024 is slated to be conducted in two phases. Phase I will take place on November 4, at 11:30 AM. Phase II will be conducted on January 20, 2024 at 11:30 AM. As per the official notification, the result of JNVST 2024 is expected to be announced by March or April 2024. Also, by December 31, 2024, the admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed.

JNVST Class VI Registrations: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To apply for the admission, students must have qualified Class 5 in any of the government or government recognised schools during 2023-24 located in the same District. However, candidates who have studied class 5 before 2023-24 or repeated candidates are not permissible to apply.

Age limit: The age limit for candidates seeking admissions is that he/she must not have been born before May 1, 2012 and after July 31, 2014. At the time of admission, a copy of the birth certificate issued by Government authority concerned has to be produced by the provisionally selected candidate.

JNVST Class VI Registrations: How To Register

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official portal of NVS at www.navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on ‘JNVST Class VI registration’ link on the home page

Step 3: Post this, proceed with the application form with the essential details

Step 4: Upload the documents as mentioned and preview the form carefully

Step 5: Once done, submit and download the form for future reference

Direct link for JNVST Class VI 2024-25 registrations

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NVS at www.navodaya.gov.in.

