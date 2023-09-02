Home

JNVST 2024 NVS Registration: Application Correction Window To Close Today, Direct Link Inside

JNVST 2024 NVS Registration: Candidates or parents/guardians who applied for the JNVST test 2024 can now make changes to their application forms at navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST 2024 NVS Registration process ended on August 31.

JNVST 2024 NVS Registration: The online application correction process for admissions to Class 6 for the academic session 2024-25 will be closed today, September 2, by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Eligible candidates or parents/guardians who applied for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024 can now make changes to their application forms through the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in.

“The application correction window for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates for class 6 JNVST 2024 in the fields GENDER, CATEGORY (GENERAL/OBC/SC/ST), MEDIUM OF EXAMINATION and AREA (RURAL/URBAN), DISABILITY is open from September 1 to September 02,” read the official notification.

The registration process ended on August 31. Candidates or parents/guardians should further note that the JNVST 2024 tests for class 6 admissions are scheduled to be held in two stages. The Phase I test will be held at 11:30 AM on November 4 and the Phase II test will be carried out in the remaining Indian states at 11:30 AM on January 20, 2024.

The exams will take place at centres in Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Sikkim, Dibang Valley, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Lahaul, Chamba, Kinnaur, Sirmour, Kullu, and Spiti, and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Leh and Kargil in Ladakh and Darjeeling in West Bengal.

JNVST Class VI Registrations: Here’s How To Make Changes

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘JNVST Class VI application correction’ on the home page.

Step 3: After this, key in your credentials and login to the application portal.

Step 4: Once done, make the necessary changes in the application form.

Step 5: Preview the form carefully and hit submit.

Step 6: Then, download the form for future reference.

Direct link to JNVST 2024 Class 6 application correction form:

The notification further read that the result of JNVST 2024 is expected to be announced by March or April 2024.

Candidates can check their result on the application portal. However, candidates should be aware that the entire admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed latest by 31st December 2024.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in.

