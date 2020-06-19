JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Result 2020: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has on Friday declared the results for selection test (JNVST) for admission to Class 6 and Class 9. Students who appeared for the selection test can check their scores on the official website – navodaya.gov.in. Also Read - Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to Have 5,000 More Seats From 2019-20 Session

The JNVST Class 6 and 9 2020 was held on January 11 and February 8, respectively. The results are usually declared in April, but it was delayed this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how to check the JNVST Class 6, 9 Selection List 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS – navodaya.gov.in or nvsadmissionclasssix.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Check NVS JNVST result’

Step 3: Enter your JNVST registration number, date of birth and submit

Step 4: Your result list will be on your screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference