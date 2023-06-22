Home

Education

JNVST Result 2023: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result Declared; Direct Link, Alternate Ways to Check Scorecard

JNVST Result 2023: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result Declared; Direct Link, Alternate Ways to Check Scorecard

JNVST Result 2023 Download Link: Candidates can download the JNVST Class 6 result 2023 by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Result 2023: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result Declared; Direct Link, Alternate Ways to Check Scorecard

JNVST Result 2023 Download Link: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 for admission to Class 6. Candidates can download the JNVST Class 6 result 2023 by visiting the official website atnavodaya.gov.in. JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2023-24 will be held on April 29, 2023, at 11:30 AM.

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023-24 Eligibility Criteria Here

Only the bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located are eligible to apply for admission. The valid residential proof as notified by Govt. of India

of the parent of the same district where the candidate has studied class V and appeared for the JNVST is to be submitted by the provisionally selected candidate at the time of admission.

You may like to read

Download JNVST Class 6 Result 2023: Direct Link

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023-24: How To Download JNVST Result 2023?

Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in .

. Look for the result link,” Click here to view the result for class VI JNVST 2023.” You will be directed to a new webpage.

You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login details such as the roll number and password.

Your JNVST Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternate Ways To Download JNVST Result 2023?

The result will also be displayed in the offices of the concerned:

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

District Education Officer

District Magistrate

Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti of the Region.

The website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti www.navodaya.gov.in. The Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya concerned, will also inform the provisionally selected candidates through SMS on the registered mobile number followed by a speed post.

At least 75% of the seats in a district are filled by candidates provisionally selected from rural areas of the district. The remaining seats are open which will be filled from Urban and Rural Area candidates of the districts on the basis of merit. For more details, visit the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.